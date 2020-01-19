Labour leadership hopeful Rebecca Long-Bailey calls British press racist over Meghan Markle

Labour management contender Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey has claimed ‘there’s a racist double-standard’ over how the British press has handled Meghan Markle.

Ms Lengthy-Bailey, the so-called ‘Corbyn continuity’ candidate, vowed to ‘battle’ what she known as a ‘poisonous mixture of sexism and racism’.

The 40-year-old MP for Salford and Eccles tweeted: ‘Let’s be sincere, there’s a racist double-standard in how the press deal with Meghan Markle.

Ms Lengthy-Bailey (pictured on Saturday), the so-called ‘Corbyn continuity’ candidate, made hyperlinks to Shadow Dwelling Secretary Diane Abbott in a flurry of tweets that vowed to ‘battle’ a ‘poisonous mixture of sexism and racism’

The 40-year-old MP for Salford and Eccles posted: ‘Let’s be sincere, there’s a racist double-standard in how the press deal with Meghan Markle’

‘Girls of color in public life are topic to bullying, harassment, disrespect and smears – and all of the whereas are anticipated to be grateful that they are getting any consideration in any respect.

‘In our occasion we have seen how Diane Abbott has been vilified by the best wing press.

‘Her litany of groundbreaking achievements – a welder’s daughter who made it to Cambridge, changing into the primary black girl within the Home of Commons – are routinely ignored.

‘The poisonous mixture of sexism and racism that runs rife by the right-wing press have to be stopped.’

She added: ‘As chief of the Labour Get together, I’ll do the whole lot I can to battle it.’

It comes a day after Meghan and Prince Harry opted to ditch their HRH titles as their cut up from the Royal Household was finalised.

It comes a day after Meghan and Prince Harry (left and proper) opted to ditch their HRH titles as their cut up from the Royal Household was finalised

The Queen introduced the modifications in a heartfelt assertion, including the couple would forge a brand new life in Canada with child Archie.

Ms Lengthy-Bailey’s claims fly within the face of Conservative Get together chairman James Cleverly, who earlier rubbished the thought the Duchess of Sussex has been subjected to racist protection by the British press.

Mr Cleverly instructed Sophy Ridge on Sunday the UK is ‘one of many least racist, most open and welcoming nations on the earth’.

Co-Conservative Get together chairman James Cleverly instructed Sophy Ridge on Sunday Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has not been topic to racism

The Tory MP insisted Meghan and Harry’s determination to step down as senior royals was right down to the ‘enormous quantity of media curiosity’ the 38-year-old mother-of-one would have discovered ‘actually tough to cope with’.

However when requested if Meghan was the sufferer of racism, Mr Cleverly added: ‘I feel this nation is without doubt one of the least racist, probably the most open and welcoming nations on the earth and that is strengthened by issues just like the British Attitudes Survey and an entire load of worldwide surveys about individuals’s acceptance of different races.

‘However she was subjected to an enormous quantity of media curiosity and that may be actually tough to cope with.’

Final week Dwelling Secretary Priti Patel additionally disregarded claims Meghan confronted racist press protection.

She rejected recommendations racism has pushed detrimental media experiences concerning the Duchess of Sussex, saying she had not seen ‘issues of that nature.’

The Dwelling Secretary (pictured in London final week) rejected recommendations racism has pushed detrimental media experiences concerning the Duchess of Sussex saying she had not seen ‘issues of that nature’

Chatting with BBC Radio 5 Stay, Ms Patel stated: ‘I am not in that class in any respect the place I consider there’s racism in any respect.

‘I feel we stay in an ideal nation, an ideal society, filled with alternative, the place individuals of any background can get on in life.’

Requested if the media had been in any method racist, she replied: ‘I do not assume so, no… I actually have not seen that by any debates or commentary or issues of that nature.’

Ms Lengthy-Bailey this weekend defended her determination to talk out on abortion as she gained the shock backing of a high Tory for her stand.

In a defiant riposte, she hinted that her considerations had been ‘misrepresented’ in a bid to wreck her bid to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

Labour management contender Rebecca Lengthy Bailey defended her determination to talk out on abortion as she gained the shock backing of a high Tory for her stand

There have been additionally claims from fellow Catholic Labour MPs that she was the sufferer of makes an attempt to make use of her religion to ‘smear her’.

But it surely emerged that considered one of her personal marketing campaign workforce had prompt that individuals with ‘regressive’ views on abortion shouldn’t be Prime Minister.

She discovered herself on the centre of a bitter Labour row final week after showing to again stricter abortion legal guidelines.

Responding to a questionnaire from native Catholic church buildings throughout the Common Election marketing campaign, she stated that she did ‘not agree’ with present guidelines permitting girls to terminate their youngster on incapacity grounds after 24 weeks.

She stated she backed the Incapacity Rights Fee’s view that ‘the context through which mother and father select whether or not to have a toddler must be one through which incapacity and non-disability are valued equally’.

The Salford MP has now defended her remarks and hinted on the ‘Machiavellian’ method the story emerged.

