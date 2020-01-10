Labour leadership outsider Clive Lewis calls for referendum on Royal Family in Meghan and Harry row

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline

Revealed: 07:24 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:27 EST, 10 January 2020

Labour management outsider Clive Lewis advised a referendum about dumping the Royal Household right now as he defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The left-winger, who’s trailing sixth and final within the race to interchange Jeremy Corbyn, made the suggestion in a marketing campaign speech in London.

The previous British Military officer turned shadow minister stated that the Duchess of Sussex had been the sufferer of racism and invasion of privateness.

He stated: ‘One of many issues I all the time discuss is democracy.

‘Why not have a referendum on this nation on the way forward for the Royal household?’

The left-winger, who’s trailing sixth and final within the race to interchange Jeremy Corbyn , made the suggestion in a marketing campaign speech in London

‘We’re a democracy, I would moderately see us as residents than topics.’

He used a speech in Brixton to set out his imaginative and prescient for the Labour management as he seems to be to claw on and keep within the contest.

Each the shadow Treasury spokesman and shadow overseas secretary Emily Thornberry face a race towards time to stay within the battle for the highest job, with the deadline for nominations from MPs and MEPs looming on Monday.

The newest figures from the Labour Social gathering confirmed that Mr Lewis and Ms Thornberry are the one two within the six-candidate area who’ve failed to succeed in the brink of 22 nominations.

Mr Lewis has 4 signatories – 18 shy of the goal determine – and Ms Thornberry has 9.

Shadow enterprise secretary Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips all secured the 22 backers required to proceed within the competitors on Thursday.

As of Friday, Ms Lengthy-Bailey at present has 26 supporters, Wigan MP Ms Nandy has 24 and Ms Phillips has 22.

Early front-runner Sir Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary, was the primary to cross the road earlier this week.

He stretched his lead over the remainder of the pack, with the get together confirming that, as of Friday, he has 63 backers within the Parliamentary Labour Social gathering (PLP).