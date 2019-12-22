Labour MP is at centre of police sex assault investigation

By Joel Adams For Mailonline

Revealed: 08:12 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 08:13 EST, 22 December 2019

A Labour MP is being investigated by police over an allegation of sexual assault in a nightclub months earlier than the overall election.

The Parliamentarian allegedly touched somebody’s backside on the dancefloor of the membership, whereas spending the night with individuals he knew and had met earlier that day.

He ran for, and gained, re-election along with his constituents none the wiser in regards to the ongoing police inquiry – regardless of Labour having suspended a fellow MP in October over claims of sexual harassment.

The Telegraph reported that police have confirmed they’re investigating an allegation of sexual pertaining to a night in July.

Final evening the MP strenuously denied the allegation, the paper mentioned, describing it as ‘incorrect and false’.

He has not been arrested or interviewed by police, and mentioned he had not been given any particulars of the criticism by them.

Labour was conscious of the allegation and police investigation, the paper reported, however allowed the MP to retain the get together whip and stand for re-election whereas the inquiry befell.

Labour has postponed any inside investigation till after the police inquiry is concluded, so the MP was not suspended and was returned to the Commons on Dec 12.

The get together instructed MailOnline: ‘The Labour Social gathering takes all complaints extraordinarily significantly, that are investigated and any applicable disciplinary motion taken in step with the Social gathering’s guidelines and procedures. We won’t touch upon particular person complaints.’

Chatting with The Telegraph, a senior Labour MP mentioned: ‘Different individuals who have had comparable allegations [made against them] weren’t allowed to face as candidates.

‘If it is true and he is been allowed to face it is actually not proper. You may’t deal with one individual totally different to a different.’

Labour MP Stephen Hepburn was blocked from standing once more after turning into the topic of an allegation of sexual harassment.

Mr Hepburn, who represented Jarrow, was suspended in October after it was alleged he had focused a feminine get together member on an evening out in 2005. He ‘utterly refutes’ the allegation.

He was barred from contesting his seat once more by the get together’s ruling physique, the Nationwide Government Committee, in November.

The police power for town by which the incident is alleged to have taken place instructed the Telegraph it was ‘investigating an allegation of sexual touching which is believed to have taken place’ in a bar within the early hours of a Sunday in July. ‘

The power mentioned an investigation was underway and appealed for anybody with data to return ahead.