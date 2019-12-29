Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery is ‘seriously considering’ leadership bid

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Labour Get together chairman Ian Lavery has confirmed he’s ‘severely contemplating’ a bid to exchange Jeremy Corbyn as chief.

Mr Lavery is an ally of the present Labour chief, and will cut up senior left-wing occasion figures, together with Mr Corbyn, who’re believed to favour Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey.

A spokesperson for the Wansbeck MP mentioned Mr Lavery was contemplating ‘all his choices’ after receiving ‘super’ assist, the Mirror reported.

The previous miner was seen because the pure successor to Arthur Scargill as head of the Nationwide Union of Mineworkers in 2002, and was appointed occasion chairman after Tom Watson resigned in June.

In a press release a spokesman for Mr Lavery mentioned: ‘Ian is optimistic concerning the challenges forward and is aware of there may be quite a lot of work to be achieved to unify the occasion.

‘He has had an incredible quantity of assist and is severely contemplating all of his choices at current.’

The race to exchange Mr Corbyn, who led Labour to its worst electoral defeat of the post-war period, will start on January 7, with Labour’s ruling physique assembly the day earlier than to think about the timetable.

Ms Lengthy-Bailey has already acquired the general public backing of Richard Burgon and has been promoted by Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell.

A union supply advised Mr Lavery was being urged to run as a result of Ms Lengthy-Bailey’s marketing campaign had not picked up the momentum some hoped for.

Bookies’ favorite Keir Starmer has mentioned he might run alongside Lisa Nandy, Shadow International Secretary Emily Thornberry, and former Shadow House Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Dan Jarvis, Jess Phillips and David Lammy are additionally regarded as getting ready management bids.