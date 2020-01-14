Labour peer agrees to ‘behaviour change coaching’ after harassment probe

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

A Labour peer who promised to jot down a girl a ‘sexually suggestive’ poem and instructed one other he saved an image of her on his grand piano at dwelling has agreed to endure ‘behaviour change teaching’.

Lord Lea of Crondall has had two harassment complaints made in opposition to him upheld by the Home of Lords Commissioner for Requirements, Lucy Scott-Moncrieff.

An official report by the watchdog concluded that the two separate instances ‘met the standards for harassment associated to the protected traits of age and intercourse’.

Lord Lea has now been suspended from the Labour group of friends ’till additional discover’.

Each complaints have been made in July 2019, with the primary complainant alleging Lord Lea had ‘used the event of her being alone within the room the place she labored to come back in repeatedly to strike up dialog together with her’ and to get her to ‘come across the desks of the workplace to move him items of paper’.

This conduct ‘recalled earlier incidents which included Lord Lea asking [the complainant] to go for a drink with him, and promising to jot down her a poem referencing a sexually suggestive rhyme on her title he had created about her’.

The girl mentioned the peer’s alleged conduct had left her feeling ‘uncomfortable and singled out’.

Lord Lea, 82, instructed the investigation he had not detected ‘any unease or nervousness’ however mentioned he was ‘deeply sorry’ for any ‘misunderstanding’.

On the difficulty of the poem, the peer’s ‘recollections of the rhyme feedback have been unclear… however he agreed he may recall having used that rhyme’.

The second complainant alleged Lord Lea had ‘behaved inappropriately’ when she had accompanied a delegation of parliamentarians on an official go to ‘some years in the past’.

In October 2018 the complainant acquired a bundle from Lord Lea ‘which included a duplicate of a photograph taken through the go to in a silver body’.

The framed photograph was accompanied with a letter ‘which included a reference to an incident through the go to involving a bottle of champagne and an invite to fulfill him, as she thought, at his dwelling for a cup of tea, or “to finish that bottle of champagne”’.

The peer additionally mentioned within the letter ‘that he had a duplicate of the photograph on his piano at dwelling’.

The complainant was left ‘startled and upset’ by the letter and photograph ‘saying it felt “slightly stalkerish… to receive something like that with the letter after such a long time”’.

She mentioned she believed it was ‘unusual to have an image of a [woman in her twenties] that you just don’t know and haven’t any contact with’.

Lord Lea’s preliminary written response to the criticism was to apologise for what he now understood was ‘an unwelcome intrusion’ and a ‘critical error of judgement’.

Nonetheless, throughout an interview as a part of the investigation ‘his response demonstrated much less understanding’ of the complainant’s perspective.

He prompt the complainant was ‘exaggerating’ or ‘egging the pudding not directly’.

The report concluded of each complaints: ‘This behaviour met the standards for harassment associated to the protected standards of age and intercourse, and was a breach of the Code of Conduct.’

The Commissioner for Requirements proposed that the peer undertake ‘bespoke coaching and behavior change teaching offered by an exterior provider’ and he agreed.

‘Lord Lea is already in contact with the exterior provider of the coaching and behavior change teaching,’ the report mentioned.