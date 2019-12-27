Labour politicians handed secrets to Czech spies each month during Cold War

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

Revealed: 20:31 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 20:59 EST, 26 December 2019

Labour politicians met with communist spies and handed them details about Britain’s overseas coverage throughout the Chilly Conflict, it has been revealed.

Stan Orme – code named Manchester – handed on info to Czechoslovak brokers who then reported to their bosses in Prague, as reported by the Every day Telegraph.

Mr Orme, who went on to serve beneath James Callaghan, would meet with undercover brokers each month, and was one in all numerous Labour MPs focused by overseas brokers.

Intelligence information seen by the newspaper present that Mr Orme’s handler, referred to as František Hrůza, got here to London in 1968, and pretended to be a overseas diplomat.

Mr Hrůza additionally met with one other Labour MP, Alf Lomas, who would later go on to be Labour’s chief within the European parliament and Barnett Stross, the Labour MP code-named Gustav.

Mr Hrůza would wine and dine Mr Orme, and ply him with presents of cigars to offer info on the Western European Union, a navy alliance.

In one other a gathering with Mr Lomas, Mr Hrůza detailed the £1.04 spent on having a drink with him.

He added that Mr Lomas was helpful as a result of he would focus on politics with him and likewise get info on different attainable Labour collaborators.

Merylyn Rees, left, Secretary of State for Northern Eire, Stanley Orme, centre, and Harold Wilson, arriving at Stormont Fortress in 1974

Labour politicians Denis Healey and Michael Foot lead Shadow Cupboard members via the rain on an 11-mile sponsored stroll over 10 Thames Bridges. With them are Joan Lestor, David Ennalls and Stanley Orme (proper)

Different conferences reported again to Prague spymasters had been additionally understood to have taken place with Sir Edward Brown, Tory MP for Tub (pictured)

Mr Orme later turned disillusioned with the Czech communist occasion in September 1969.

He was listed within the confidential information as a excessive stage collaborator, together with Raymond Mawby, a Tory cupboard minister.

Mr Mawby is known to have given spies details about the treasury committee and likewise some plans of particular rooms at Parliament.

Different conferences reported again to Prague spymasters had been additionally understood to have taken place with Sir Edward Brown, Tory MP for Tub, and Geraint Morgan, the Welsh Conservative MP.