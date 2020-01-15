Labour’s Lisa Nandy blasts party Remainers for failing to talk up Britain’s ‘place in the world’

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline

Printed: 05:15 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:25 EST, 15 January 2020

Labour management hopeful Lisa Nandy will take purpose at celebration Remainers right now for failing to face up for Britain as she units out to woo disaffected celebration members in former northern heartlands.

The Wigan MP, 40, will use a speech in London to criticise the pro-Brexit wing of the celebration for paying ‘lip service’ to the celebration’s internationalist historical past by being too targeted on the EU.

In what shall be seen as a swipe at Stay-supporting challengers for the management together with Sir Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry she stated that the marketing campaign to remain within the EU failed to speak up the nation.

She’s going to say: ‘For Labour, internationalism has grow to be nearly being within the EU.

‘We have paid lip service to our proud internationalist historical past however with out ever explaining what that meant for the longer term.

‘One of many issues with the referendum was that there was no story about our place on the earth.

‘They stated we had been a small nation with a proud historical past of punching above our weight.

‘We stated, we’ll minimize your cell phone roaming costs.’

Ms Nandy voted for Stay in 2016, however represents a Go away-supporting seat. She has been distinguished in warning that efforts to stall or reverse Brexit was costing Labour help in seats like hers.

Her views gave the impression to be vindicated in December’s election when a swathe of seats throughout the Midlands and North, lots of which had backed Labour since they had been fashioned, fell to the Conservatives.

The Labour management marketing campaign has entered its subsequent stage when the 48-hour window opened for the general public to grow to be registered supporters to solid their votes within the elections.

Functions opened at 5pm on Tuesday for non-members to enroll to grow to be registered supporters to elect successors to chief Jeremy Corbyn and deputy Tom Watson.

That window to pay £25 to hitch members in having the prospect to elect the brand new management closes at 5pm on Thursday.

Standards embody not having supported one other political organisation within the final two years.

Sir Keir, Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey, Ms Nandy, Jess Phillips and Ms Thornberry are all by way of to the subsequent stage of the battle to steer the celebration.

All of them secured sufficient nominations from fellow MPs and MEPs forward of Monday’s deadline.

Now they have to win the nominations of 33 native constituency events or three Labour associates, together with not less than two commerce unions, to enter the ultimate postal poll.

The race for Mr Corbyn’s successor was triggered when he introduced his intention to face down after main the celebration to its worst basic election consequence since 1935.

Rosena Allin-Khan, Richard Burgon, Daybreak Butler, Angela Rayner and Ian Murray efficiently made it to the subsequent stage within the race to grow to be deputy.

Hustings for the brand new management start in Liverpool, with occasions deliberate every weekend in cities together with Durham, Bristol, Cardiff, Nottingham, Glasgow and London.

There will even be hustings within the West Midlands and Bedford.