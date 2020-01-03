Labuschagne Smashes Ton, Australia Take Advantage Of Weakened New Zealand

Marnus Labuschagne hit his fourth century in simply 14 Exams to information Australia right into a commanding place in opposition to virus-hit New Zealand on the opening day of the third Check in Sydney on Friday. The rock-solid quantity three, final yr’s main Check run-scorer with 1104 runs at 64.94, once more proved the Black Caps’ nemesis along with his second ton of the sequence to proceed his exceptional scoring sequence. Supported by Steve Smith’s 28th Check half-century, Australia reached stumps at 283 for 3 with Labuschagne unbeaten on 130 and Matthew Wade a breezy 22 not out.

The South African-born Labuschagne has now scored 4 centuries in seven Check innings this southern summer season in opposition to Pakistan and New Zealand.

Smith, who took 39 balls to get off the mark, shared in a 156-run stand with Labuschagne earlier than he once more missed out after a prolonged keep and was caught at slip off Colin de Grandhomme for 63 off 182 balls.

David Warner fell once more to the leg-side lure on the third ball after lunch when he was caught by de Grandhomme at leg gully off Neil Wagner for 45.

It was the fourth time within the sequence left-armer Wagner has snared Warner, who has but to succeed in a half-century in opposition to New Zealand this summer season after scoring an unbeaten 335 and 154 in opposition to Pakistan final November.

Opener Joe Burns was dismissed within the 15th over, squared up by de Grandhomme and caught by Taylor at first slip for 18.

De Grandhomme opened the bowling with Matt Henry after senior paceman Tim Southee was surprisingly disregarded of the assault.

Australia received the toss and selected to bat in opposition to the guests, who made 5 adjustments to the staff that misplaced the Boxing Day Check in Melbourne by 247 runs.

Sickness woes

The Black Caps went into the Sydney Check with out skipper and star batsman Kane Williamson, who has been in poor health within the lead-up.

Batsman Henry Nicholls and spinner Mitchell Santner have been different sickness withdrawals whereas Southee misplaced his place to leg-spinner Todd Astle.

Paceman Trent Boult can also be lacking after returning house with a damaged hand suffered within the second Check in Melbourne.

Batsman Glenn Phillips, who made a late sprint to Sydney as cowl on Thursday, was named to make his Check debut, with opener Tom Latham to steer the facet in Williamson’s absence.

Will Somerville, Matt Henry and Jeet Raval have been additionally known as into the facet, whereas the Australians have been unchanged after contemplating Mitchell Swepson as a second spinner.

Australia have been unbeatable this season, profitable all 4 Exams at house — two every in opposition to Pakistan and New Zealand — after retaining the Ashes in England.

The Check is being performed in opposition to the backdrop of certainly one of Australia’s most devastating bushfire seasons with not less than 18 folks dropping their lives in blazes raging throughout the nation, together with on the outskirts of Sydney.

Play can be suspended within the match on the umpire’s discretion, ought to smoke considerably have an effect on air high quality or visibility, however the sky above the bottom was clear through the first day’s play.