Labuschagne Terms India As “Very Tough Opposition” Ahead Of ODI Series

Marnus Labuschagne, who was the main Take a look at run-scorer in 2019, earned his maiden ODI name up for the upcoming sequence towards India. On Tuesday, Marnus Labuschagne mentioned that he enjoys the shorter codecs and labelled India as a “very tough opposition”. “Whenever you play India it’s a tough series because they’re a very tough opposition. They’ve got great batters and bowlers, so it’s going to be a challenge. But as a player you always want to test yourself against the best opposition in the toughest conditions, and there’s nothing tougher than India in India,” Labuschagne was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The 25-year-old batsman has not featured within the limited-overs format for Australia however Labuschagne is assured that having skilled gamers like Steve Smith and David Warner within the group will assist him modify to the Indian situations.

“I performed some one-day cricket for Queensland earlier this (summer time) and I actually loved that. I actually benefit from the shorter codecs.

“It is about taking one step at a time … fortunately I’ve a wealth of expertise there with Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith … to proceed to study from these guys is nice,” he added.

Labuschagne had a dream residence sequence towards New Zealand as he notched up 549 runs at a powerful common of 91.50. He was adjudged participant of the sequence for his heroics with the bat.

Australia will journey to India for a three-match ODI sequence, beginning January 14.

The primary ODI will probably be performed on the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai whereas Rajkot and Bengaluru will host the remainder two video games.