Lacey Evans Cuts Promo On Sasha Banks While Holding A Chicken

January 10, 2020
Lacey Evans goes to offer Sasha Banks a tough night time on Friday Evening SmackDown. The Woman Of WWE not too long ago lower a promo whereas holding a hen, however there was no cowardliness in her phrases.

Not each WWE Celebrity has entry to chickens and a four-wheeler. Lacey Evans does and he or she took full benefit of that in a current on-line promo.

Evans finally handed her daughter that hen as she continued to chop a promo on Sasha Banks. The 2 will face one another on Friday Evening SmackDown this week and he or she plans on fixing all the things with a Ladies’s Proper.

Evans then obtained on a four-wheeler within the closing seconds of the video. Earlier than peeling out, she mentioned a Ladies’s Proper will shut The Boss up for good.

Lacey Evans is who she says she is. She is a former US Marine. She is a mom and he or she does dwell in a camper. Sasha Banks would possibly want to concentrate as a result of Evans appears centered on working by her on the best way to Bayley’s SmackDown Ladies’s Title.



