Lacey Evans & Daughter Sing With Elias

Lacey Evans is a multi-talented particular person. She will entertain, prepare dinner, fish, clear, kick ass, and sing. Her daughter Summer time can be fairly good at holding a tune. This made for an ideal duet of vocals for The Drifter.

The Girl Of WWE not too long ago uploaded a video with Elias whereas singing alongside along with her daughter. It was a reasonably nice little video and it makes us surprise if Elias may probably invite the 2 into the studio to put down some tracks.

Lacey Evans appears poised to problem Bayley for the SmackDown Ladies’s Title on the Royal Rumble. That was WWE’s considering once they pulled the match from TLC.

Till that Bayley match is introduced Lacey Evans appears to be discovering loads of methods to occupy herself. We’ve got to confess that her vocals are spectacular.