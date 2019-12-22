Lacey Evans & Daughter Star In Commercial

Lacey Evans is getting numerous alternatives as a WWE Celebrity. Her daughter Summer season can also be getting a highlight. Some say she stole the present in her section on SmackDown this week. Now she’s again in entrance of the digicam.

The Girl Of WWE lately tweeted out that she’s been filming a industrial together with her daughter. It seems to be like this was a industrial for Foster Farms whose Twitter profile says that they’re: “Local. Fresh. Naturally Delicious. Welcome to West Coast Goodness.”

Working arduous with my lil woman. Can’t wait til y’all get to see this stylish industrial.

This won’t be the final time these two seem on digicam collectively. Since WWE is family-friendly leisure they love getting Superstars’ youngsters concerned once they can.