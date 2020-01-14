Lacey Evans’ Daughter Wants To Bring Live Chicken Onto WWE The Bump

Lacey Evans is scheduled to be a visitor on WWE’s weekly web morning speak present The Bump. We all know that Evans can be becoming a member of Kayla Braxton and firm on The Bump, however she’s nonetheless attempting to persuade her daughter to come back alone too.

Evans revealed that she tried to inform her daughter that they get to buy groceries in New York Metropolis. Her daughter replied that she doesn’t like purchasing and she or he additionally needs to convey alongside their rooster.

Nonetheless attempting to speak my child into being on @wwethebump with me tomorrow. I advised her we get to fly to New York and buy groceries! She mentioned she dont like purchasing and desires to convey a rooster.Looorrrddd assist me.

Lacey Evans as soon as lower a promo whereas holding a rooster. So, it’d make sense to convey one alongside.

The Bump can also be no stranger to having animals on the present. Kevin Owens was handled to somebody from the zoo herald a bunch of animals. Braxton actually favored the snake.

Let’s see who reveals up on The Bump tomorrow, however Lacey Evans’ daughter may get one other likelihood to be within the highlight.