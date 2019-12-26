Lacey Evans Drags Bayley’s New Haircut In Brutal Comeback

Bayley admitted that she was shocked to lose her seven 12 months outdated ponytail. Now that she’s a heel it doesn’t match her character. It nonetheless doesn’t imply that folks received’t make enjoyable of her new coiffure.

Evans wasn’t blissful in any respect about Sasha Banks bringing her daughter Summer time into the state of affairs on Friday Evening SmackDown. The Girl Of WWE despatched out a heated tweet her manner whereas blaming WWE for permitting the spot to occur.

Bayley fired again a reply saying: “Just shut up and quit while you’re ahead Lacey.” This solely additional enraged the previous US Marine and present WWE Celebrity.

Your greatest buddy made choices worse than your haircut sweetheart. I’ll shut up after I do what I must do as a mom and an actual function mannequin……simply Don’t get in my manner.

It seems that Lacey Evans has her eyes set on Bayley’s SmackDown Ladies’s Title. It doesn’t seem that match will occur this 12 months, however the Royal Rumble might be a logical location for these two to lastly collide on January 26th.

