Lacey Evans Explains What It Takes To Be ‘A Nasty’ In WWE

Lacey Evans has been calling out nasties regardless of the place she is. Heel or babyface, it doesn’t matter to her. She’s greater than able to put a nasty of their place. Now we’ve got a greater definition of what a nasty is.

Whereas chatting with WWE After The Bell, Lacey Evans defined to Corey Graves what it takes to be a nasty in her e book. It’s attainable to attain nasty standing for multiple means. In case you’re questioning, Bayley and Sasha Banks definitely qualify as nasties for the Girl Of WWE.

“People think ‘nasty’ as in like ‘dirty’ and that is not what it is. Nasty things are people that lack the initiative and drive and accountability in their decisions and what they’ve done. Without going into much detail, those two women have definitely taken the weak route. The easy way out (is) to blame everybody else but themselves for their [failures] in this business. I get they’ve been doing this for a long time and I’ve got a lot of respect for that. But at some point, you have to say, ‘I’ve got to change what I’m doing in order to go further or make a bigger statement.’ For somebody to blame everybody else, which is exactly what they’re doing, is the cheap way. They are definitely nothing but nasties, especially to bring my daughter up. It’s the epitome of a nasty, weak thing. Lacey Evans is here to set the proper example because Lord knows they’re not doing it.”



Lacey Evans had a fairly nice final 12 months and she or he is seeking to make 2020 nice as properly. She may even very doubtless proceed calling out nasties each time she’s given the prospect.

