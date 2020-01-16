Lacey Evans Is ‘Cheap As Hell’ & Proud Of It

Lacey Evans takes her place as a WWE Famous person very critically. She desires to safe a future for her household and that features being very frugal proper now.

Whereas on WWE The Bump, Lacey Evans revealed how she was capable of save $1,325 a month in hire by shopping for a camper. She continues to stay on a budget and he or she’s very pleased with the life she’s been capable of assist create for her household

“I’m very cheap. I’m very, very frugal. I was staying in an apartment for the first year and it was terrible. I was throwing my money away and I had nothing to show for it and it was such a busy life. It’s already busy being a WWE Superstar so I decided that not only would I save my money and stay in a camper, but I would stay at a camp site and my rent went from almost $1,700 a month down to $375 and I could literally wake up and my baby’s right there, my husband’s right there. The money we save they can travel with me and go on the road with me and I can home school her and be the mom she needs and be the wife my husband deserves.” “Living at a camper at a camp site enabled me to do that. So I keep it with me to this day. I still live in a barn. We renovated an old barn and made it a home. It’s not even 1,000 square feet and I love that. I don’t wanna forget where I came from because you look at me with these dresses and these nails — Amazon, cheap as Hell as well — absolutely and I’m very proud of it and I can save my money and help people run my company and do things that are good.”

She hasn’t been shy in any respect prior to now about talking of dwelling in a camper and sleeping in her automotive on the highway with WWE.

Evans stated that she took her 7 yr previous daughter Summer season procuring final evening and acquired some toys. They do deal with themselves, however “the camper is a huge part of my life and it’s my roots.” That is why it is going to proceed to sit down on her property simply in case a visitor comes to go to.

