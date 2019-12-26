Lacey Evans Isn’t Happy WWE Allowed Sasha Banks To Involve Her Daughter

Lacey Evans introduced her daughter and husband to WWE Friday Evening SmackDown final week. She didn’t anticipate for Sasha Banks to make such a present out of her daughter both.

Banks taunted Evans’ younger daughter and it was a second that loads of followers have been left speaking about. The WWE India’s social media despatched out a query asking if this phase went too far. Evans had her personal query to ask.

Was it flawed as an organization for yall to permit her to proceed to do it? After I instructed her to maintain my child out of it? Get the refs prepared @wwe….. it’s going to take alot to drag me off this nasty. #NothingButANasty

The rivalry between Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks isn’t more likely to quiet down till they each transfer on. It seems that The Boss will probably be one hurdle that Evans a lot transfer previous if she needs to proceed chasing Bayley and the SmackDown Ladies’s Title. Let’s see in the event that they hold Lacey Evans’ child out of issues because the story progresses.