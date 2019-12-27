Lacey Evans On Being A Role Model For Her Daughter

Lacey Evans’ daughter acquired a highlight on Friday Evening SmackDown. This actual life facet of the storyline is basically connecting with followers as nicely.

Whereas chatting with CBS Native New York, Lacey Evans mentioned her daughter. She was requested about being a task mannequin and this can be a job she takes very severely.

“Absolutely. I’m proud, too, that I got to show her that it doesn’t matter where you come from, that you are responsible and capable of changing where you go. It doesn’t matter the cards you were dealt. You get to choose what game you play.” “The only thing that I’m scared of is I didn’t have much growing up. I lived in tents, I lived in trailers, I lived in terrible, terrible situations. My baby doesn’t have to live like that. My biggest fear is if I lost everything today, everything with WWE and how great I’m doing and the money and everything that comes with it, I would be okay. I know that, because I know that because I come from nothing. You know what I mean? I have no fear of going back to that, because I know I can survive, and I know I can find happiness. Every day it’s your choice to be happy and make what you have work.” “So, the only thing I could say is when you ask, am my proud of what I’ve shown my daughter, is I’m scared to death that if something happens, God forbid, I’m wondering how she would take it.”

Lacey Evans actually does have a Mini Me and now that she has appeared on WWE tv as soon as, it’s extremely believable that she’s going to proceed to pop in now and again.