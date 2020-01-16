Lacey Evans On Father Dying Of Addiction & Depression Before WWE Tryout

Lacey Evans is taking her place as a WWE Famous person very severely. She needs to be a beacon of hope for individuals who are going via what she was in a position to stand up from. This contains talking a few time in her life that wasn’t very glad.

The Woman Of WWE appeared on The Bump and he or she brazenly mentioned her upbringing. Evans had a tricky time in a giant household the place medication, alcohol, and melancholy was an on-going theme.

Now she needs to offer a greater life for her household and encourage others within the course of.

“I grew up in a big household with lot of siblings. My father and mother both struggled with addiction and depression. I’m not quite to the point where I can talk about it without shedding a tear and I definitely don’t want to cry these eyelashes off, but my father lost the battle to addiction and depression and he passed away two months before my WWE tryout.” “We were very, very close and that’s what I was used to. I didn’t have the good role models to point me in the right direction or make me strong, so I joined the Marine Corps.” “Like I said, I didn’t have the role models. I didn’t know what I wanted to be, I just knew for a fact what I didn’t want, how I didn’t want to live. Between the drugs and the mental health it’s just so important. So, I just use my platform to show the world that regardless of whether you are the addict or you are the baby that’s stuck in it or living that type of life even down to simple depression and letting life kick you when you’re down. It’s a terrible, terrible thing to be in and I know exactly what it feels like so here I am, I’m just taking it one day at a time and raising a strong, confident, proud little lady who doesn’t have to worry about having a mom who can’t wake up.”

Lacey Evans is now a babyface on WWE tv so she will be able to present extra of her persona. There are lots of babyface elements to her character together with Evans’ previous, army historical past, and household dynamic.

We’ll need to see how far her star will rise in WWE, however she was definitely in a position to make it via quite a bit to succeed in her present standing.

In case you use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information