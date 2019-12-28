Lacey Evans On Instilling Discipline In Her Daughter

Lacey Evans’ daughter acquired the week off from WWE tv this week, however she was nonetheless talked about. Evans’ daughter Summer time has turn out to be a giant a part of The Girl Of WWE’s feud with Sasha Banks and Bayley. Naturally, followers wish to know extra concerning the mom/daughter relationship introduced on tv.

Whereas chatting with CBS Native in New York, Lacey Evans mentioned elevating her daughter. She was requested about any conversations she had along with her daughter to clarify the distinction between the heel persona she introduced on tv and the loving mom she is at dwelling. Evans used this opportunity to clarify that she is doing her finest to boost her daughter in one of the simplest ways attainable.

Don’t get it twisted. After I come dwelling, I choose her up, and I like on her. And she or he will get every thing that she wants, as a result of she’s my child. However I make certain to instill that very same self-discipline, that very same grit, to ensure she is aware of what she’s able to, and simply lead that sturdy little woman so my daughter is assured and robust and hard-working. However she’s fully conscious when Lacey has her on-TV moments, my child is conscious and he or she is aware of the distinction very properly.



We’ll simply need to see how WWE will use Lacey Evans’ household dynamic sooner or later. It appears to be hitting dwelling with loads of followers. So, it wouldn’t be a giant shock to see her daughter pop in on occasion. That is very true as Lacey Evans appears poised to battle for the SmackDown Girls’s Title quickly sufficient.