Lacey Evans On ‘Pumping Breast Milk One Minute, Loading My Gun The Next’ As A U.S Marine

Lacey Evans was a U.S Marine in contrast to Sgt Slaughter who has come beneath some hearth not too long ago for nonetheless claiming his gimmick as actuality. As a Army Police Officer for the usMarines and the mom to a child, Evans wanted to juggle rather a lot.

Evans was the one feminine member of her Army Police SWAT staff throughout her time. She needed to make all the pieces work whereas being a mother and a Marine as she informed WWE The Bump.

“There were moments when I was pumping breast milk one minute, loading my gun the next second. Having to keep them apart because of the CLP and the weapons system. So I was juggling all that and having to prove to not only the men, but I could do my job as a woman, as a mother.”

Lacey Evans’ work ethic is likely one of the issues that introduced her to WWE. She by no means needed to be well-known, however she is utilizing her place to encourage others who may assume their present state of affairs is not possible.

