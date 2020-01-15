Lacey Evans Says She Never Wanted To Be Famous

Lacey Evans is in a featured position on WWE tv now as she chases the SmackDown Girls’s Title. She hasn’t forgotten her roots and that features by no means having the will to be well-known.

Whereas on WWE The Bump, The Woman Of WWE spoke about her upbringing. It wasn’t straightforward for Evans, however WWE offered her with a fantastic platform.

She by no means needed to be well-known, however by her place as a WWE Famous person Lacey Evans might help others who’re in conditions she was in a position to escape. She can also be decided to set a superb instance for her daughter so Summer time is aware of what actual work is like.

“I remember where I came from, man. I’ve lived in trailer parks and campers. I never wanted to be famous and I’ll say that until the day I either get released or end up working at McDonald’s, it’s fine. I didn’t want that, but the thought of being able to impact people because of where I come from and knowing what I’m capable of regardless of the cards that I had just motivated the Hell out of me.” “So, I said you know what? Not only am I going to sign a contract with WWE, but I’m going to take every chance that I can to help them babies who are going through what I went through and help the adults that need the professional help to get off the drugs, to get out of depression and get better.” “So when I got to NXT and stated making some good money and it’s only going up higher and I didn’t want to forget who I was and I definitely didn’t want to raise a baby who thinks this is how life is because it’s not.”

The long run appears vibrant for Lacey Evans. If she retains saving cash and receiving greater WWE paychecks she’s going to quickly be in a really comfy place. It appears like she was already doing fairly effectively for herself whereas making the most of each alternative life threw at her.

