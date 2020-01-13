Lacey Evans Takes Shot At Sasha Banks Using Auto-Tune In Her Music

Lacey Evans is chasing the SmackDown Ladies’s Title and Sasha Banks is in her approach. Banks wasn’t out there for his or her match final week as a result of she was recording an album. We are able to solely assume Snoop Dogg was concerned.

Bayley was at SmackDown final week and she or he beat Evans down in a brutal backstage assault that included smashing her head in a door. When The Woman Of WWE noticed a submit from WWE that includes that backstage beat-down she needed to take a shot at The Boss’ singing expertise.

I’m certain she used Auto-Tune tougher than @itsBayleyWWE used that door. Both approach…they each are hiding behind their lack of means.

We’ll simply need to see when Lacey Evans will get her palms on the heel Boss n Hug Connection. That tweet from Evans solely proves that she doesn’t have to be within the ring to take a shot.

For the report, Evans doesn’t want auto-tuning and you may watch her singing with Elias by clicking right here.