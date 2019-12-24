Lacey Evans Tells Sasha Banks To ‘Stick With A Dog & Don’t Reproduce’

Sasha Banks and Lacey Evans are engaged in a reasonably heated feud. Since they introduced Evans’ daughter into the state of affairs issues are actually private.

The Boss was fairly pleased with herself as she posted a video on her Instagram of herself taunting Evans’ daughter. The caption learn: “I’m gonna be a great mom someday.”

The Girl Of WWE clearly didn’t recognize this submit. This additionally didn’t like the thought of Sasha Banks reproducing.

“You can barely handle this job without taking a break sweetheart…..stick with a dog and don’t reproduce. #LegitMyAss”

Lacey Evans seems to be on a roll headed into 2020. We’ll simply should see what’s subsequent for her as she continues to set her sights in the direction of her first title in WWE.