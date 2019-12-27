Lacey Evans Wants To Hold WWE Championship Gold In 2020

Lacey Evans began out as a heel on WWE tv, however she is now a babyface. This babyface flip got here with a number of traditional good woman attributes like patriotism and household. Now she desires to be champ.

Whereas chatting with CBS Native New York, Lacey Evans revealed her targets for 2020. She desires to carry championship gold by the point the 12 months is up. At this level she is heading in the right direction in her feud with Bayley and Sasha Banks.

In all probability to develop into champ and get extra alternatives to make use of my platform to point out individuals what you’re able to, irrespective of how exhausting your life is. I do know generally issues harm actually unhealthy and I do know there are lots of unhealthy issues which can be occurring, and you are feeling so down and out on your self. However belief me after I inform you, coming from the place I come from and what I’ve been via, you might be able to something. If I’ve to develop into a champion to inform the world that they’re able to something, so long as they proceed to battle, make a plan, and push ahead, then that’s what I wish to do. That’s my aim.



Lacey Evans acquired off to begin on the Royal Rumble this 12 months with a full entrance in Phoenix. She lasted fairly a very long time as effectively.

Let’s see if Evans can repeat her Royal Rumble efficiency this 12 months and presumably win. She may also be in line for a straight-up title match on January 26th.