Ladder Match Added To WWE RAW Next Week

Subsequent week’s episode of WWE Uncooked would be the go-home episode earlier than the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. They’re reserving a reasonably large episode thus far.

We beforehand reported that Rusev and Liv Morgan will crew up in opposition to Bobby Lashley and Lana. The corporate didn’t cease reserving Uncooked there.

It was revealed throughout Uncooked that subsequent week Andrade will put his WWE United States Title on the road in a ladder match in opposition to Rey Mysterio. That must be an intense match-up to get followers pumped for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.