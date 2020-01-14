News TV SHOWS

Ladder Match Added To WWE RAW Next Week

January 14, 2020
1 Min Read

Subsequent week’s episode of WWE Uncooked would be the go-home episode earlier than the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. They’re reserving a reasonably large episode thus far.

Click on right here for our full WWE Uncooked outcomes.

We beforehand reported that Rusev and Liv Morgan will crew up in opposition to Bobby Lashley and Lana. The corporate didn’t cease reserving Uncooked there.

It was revealed throughout Uncooked that subsequent week Andrade will put his WWE United States Title on the road in a ladder match in opposition to Rey Mysterio. That must be an intense match-up to get followers pumped for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.



I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment