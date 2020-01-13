Lady Kitty Spencer, 29, flashes a diamond engagement ring

By Jessica Rach For Mailonline

Kitty Spencer was noticed sporting a diamond ring on her marriage ceremony finger as she placed on a loved-up show along with her 60-year-old vogue tycoon beau in Cape City right this moment.

Princess Diana’s niece, who solely turned 29 final month, has been relationship vogue tycoon Michael Lewis, who’s six years older than her father, Earl Spencer, 55, since final spring.

The couple went public with their relationship throughout a stroll by way of New York Metropolis in Could and have been seen kissing after leaving Membership 55 in St Tropez in August.

And right this moment the society mannequin, who’s 32 years youthful than South Africa-born multi-millionaire, Michael Lewis, who turns 61 this month, flashed an enormous emerald reduce band on her ring finger because the couple loved a day trip.

The looks comes just some weeks after insiders advised the Every day Mail that Kitty agreed to marry the father-of-three, after he reportedly proposed to her earlier than Christmas.

And the pair placed on a tactile show as they went for a brisk stroll by the ocean right this moment.

Kitty, who grew up in Cape City, confirmed off her athletic determine in black cropped leggings, a purple fitted vests and trainers.

In the meantime Michael, who has three grownup youngsters and was beforehand married to a lady named Leola in 1985, reduce an informal determine in shorts, a Nike shirt and trainers.

Following their exercise the pair visited a close-by cafe to get pleasure from breakfast, pausing to get pleasure from a kiss earlier than they returned to their telephones.

Kitty, who was noticed on the tycoon’s £19 million mansion in central London final summer season, advised the Mail on the time that she didn’t really feel ‘in any rush’ to start out a household.

‘I can see myself having children at some point,’ she advised me, ‘but I’m solely in my 20s. I do have buddies my age who’re having youngsters, and they’re so, so, candy, however I feel everybody ought to do issues in their very own time.’

Lewis’ earlier spouse, Leola, signed a prenuptial settlement however it’s not but identified whether or not Girl Kitty will do the identical.

Girl Kitty’s final boyfriend was Italian property magnate Niccolo Barattieri di San Pietro, who was additionally considerably older than the socialite.

Kitty, who grew up in Cape City, confirmed off her athletic determine in black cropped leggings, a purple fitted vests and trainers

Make-up free Kitty Spencer appeared fresh-faced as she listened to Michael whispering into her ear

Initially of the month considered one of her buddies advised the Every day Mail: ‘‘Michael proposed to Kitty earlier than Christmas.

‘She’s been in Cape City for the vacations and advised her mom and the remainder of the household. Michael is cherished by all of them. Regardless of his wealth, he’s very humble and low key.’

It isn’t but identified whether or not Girl Kitty will convert to Judaism, Mr Lewis’ religion, earlier than the large day.

The pair have been seen having fun with breakfast collectively following their morning stroll with Kitty showing to go make-up free