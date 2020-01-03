Lady Kitty Spencer, 29, is to wed £80million fashion tycoon Michael Lewis, 60

By Richard Eden and Ryan Fahey For Mailonline

Princess Diana’s 29-year-old niece is to wed a vogue tycoon 5 years older than her father, it has been revealed.

South Africa-born multi-millionaire, Michael Lewis, who turns 61 this month, is 32 years older than the society mannequin, who has now agreed to change into his second spouse.

Mr Lewis can also be 5 years older than Girl Kitty’s father, Earl Spencer.

‘Michael proposed to Kitty before Christmas,’ considered one of her mates advised the Mail.

‘She’s been in Cape City for the vacations and advised her mom and the remainder of the household. Michael is cherished by all of them. Regardless of his wealth, he’s very humble and low key.’

Mr Lewis has three grownup kids and was beforehand married to a girl named Leola in 1985.

It is not but recognized whether or not Girl Kitty will convert to Judaism, Mr Lewis’ religion, earlier than the large day.

In August final yr, Girl Kitty was seen kissing Lewis after leaving Membership 55 in St Tropez.

In June, she was pictured exhibiting off a big diamond ring on her engagement finger at London’s Money & Rocket Masquerade Ball.

Princess Diana’s niece — the first-born of Earl Spencer’s in depth brood — now prepared, on the age of 29, to stroll up the aisle?

The couple went public with their relationship throughout a stroll by means of New York Metropolis in Might.

Kitty, who was noticed on the tycoon’s £19 million mansion in central London final summer time, advised the Mail on the time that she didn’t really feel ‘in any rush’ to begin a household.

‘I can see myself having children at some point,’ she advised me, ‘but I’m solely in my 20s. I do have mates my age who’re having kids, and they’re so, so, candy, however I feel everybody ought to do issues in their very own time.’

Lewis’ earlier spouse, Leola, signed a prenuptial settlement but it surely’s not but recognized whether or not Girl Kitty will do the identical.

In 2011, the Lewis household pledged £three million to Oxford College to fund the appointment of a Professor of Israel Research.

Girl Kitty’s final boyfriend was Italian property magnate Niccolo Barattieri di San Pietro, who was additionally considerably older than the socialite.