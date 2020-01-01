Lafreniere back on ice and Canada team excited for possible return

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Alexis Lafreniere is getting near enjoying for Canada once more on the world junior match.

The 18-year-old Quebec star and NHL first total decide front-runner skated within the workforce’s New 12 months’s Day apply at Ostravar Area forward of a quarterfinal tilt with Slovakia Thursday and confirmed no sick results from the knee damage that pressured him to overlook the previous two-and-a-half video games.

“I thought he looked pretty good,” Canada assistant coach Mitch Love mentioned. “Clearly, (it’s) one other step in the correct course for his return in some unspecified time in the future. He simply regarded completely satisfied and excited to be again on the ice along with his teammates. I do know it’s robust for younger youngsters to be away from their workforce, particularly at an occasion like this.

“We’ll see what occurs.”

Lafreniere didn’t converse to the media about his progress, as a substitute heading to the medical workers for additional checks. However after watching him tumble and be helped off the ice Saturday towards Russia, a few of his teammates had been shocked that he has returned to the ice 5 days later.

“It’s pretty shocking,” fellow Canadian ahead Ty Dellandrea mentioned, “simply the best way everyone thought how dangerous it was and to make a turnaround this fast and be skating like he was (right here).

“We’re all excited.”

Solely captain Barrett Hayton and Dylan Cozens, with six factors in 4 video games, have handed Lafreniere’s 4 factors from the Boxing Day victory over United States. The offence and energy play, sturdy in his absence, would add that further dimension wanted to maintain the opposition off-balance.

“If we get him back, it would be huge,” Cozens, the Sabres first-rounder, mentioned. “He’s a game-changer and a guy who every time he’s on the ice, he’s a threat to score.”

Lafreniere led the group stretch in the midst of apply. It’s clear he lightens the temper and eases some stress on this highly-scrutinized band of youngsters.

“He’s close with everyone on the team and kind of brings our group together,” Dellandrea mentioned. “He’s a fun-loving man who likes to be across the rink. When he’s not on the rink, he’s serious about hockey or watching different video games.

“He brings a pleasure to our room and an upbeat temper.”

Lafreniere’s presence is significant for the medal spherical. Whether or not he’s in there or not Thursday, current historical past suggests Canada ought to be capable of roll over the underdog Slovaks.

The Robert Petrovicky-coached squad has been the least environment friendly offence of the 10 within the match. They’re susceptible to taking penalties and their goaltending must be so much higher.

Since their stunning bronze medal at Toronto in 2015, they’ve been bounced 4 straight years within the quarterfinal spherical and have solely scored one aim — complete — of their previous 4 conferences with Canada.

“We have to be disciplined if we want to do something with the game,” Slovakian ahead Oliver Okuliar, who performs for the Western league’s Lethbridge Hurricanes, mentioned. “Canada is the best 5-on-5 and 5-on-4. If they have (too good) chances, then 90% of time it will go in our net.”

It’s tempting to sit up for a potential rematch with Russia within the semifinal. However the Canadians haven’t forgot about what occurred of their stunning quarterfinal loss to Finland final yr in Vancouver.

“A lot of us have a bitter taste in our mouth,” mentioned Hayton, one among 5 returning gamers from that squad. “We’ve a whole lot of fireplace inside us. From Day 1, our motto was get higher day-after-day. You’ve acquired to look within the mirror and fine-tune some issues. That’s large for us.

“We’ve constructed on every day and one of the best is but to come back.”

One among their greatest benefits from ending first was they acquired to remain in Ostrava. America and Russia needed to pack up and head to Trinec, about 40 minutes away, for his or her first playoff sport.

“That was a big goal of ours, to stay here and not have to change cities and then come back,” Canadian ahead Liam Foudy, the London Knights co-captain, mentioned. “We know it’s an elimination game so we have to be ready to go.”

And the earlier Lafreniere is again on board, the higher.

THE ROAD HERE . . .

Canada (Three-1, first in Pool B)

Dec. 26: Beat United States 6-Four

Dec. 28: Misplaced to Russia 6-Zero

Dec. 30: Beat Germany Four-1

Dec: 31: Beat Czech Republic 7-2

Slovakia (1-Three, fourth in Pool A)

Dec. 27: Beat Kazakhstan Three-1

Dec. 28: Misplaced to Finland Eight-1

Dec. 30: Misplaced to Switzerland 7-2

Dec. 31: Misplaced to Sweden 6-2