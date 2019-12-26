Lafreniere saves the day for Canada with late world junior tally to beat U.S.

OSTRAVA — Alexis Lafreniere bailed out Canada.

The Rimouski star scored with three:11 left in regulation – and 7 seconds after an American power-play equalizer – to beat the USA 6-Four of their Boxing Day opener earlier than eight,693 Thursday at Ostravar Enviornment.

The 18-year-old, anticipated to be the No. 1 decide within the subsequent NHL draft, picked off an errant American move out of mid-air and stuffed it behind goaltender Spencer Knight after Canada had blown a two-goal lead.

Earlier, Canada used a chic second interval to storm again from its personal two-goal gap.

They poured it on with three-goals in a 16-shot barrage within the center body. Even with that offensive burst, the capper was a well-timed video assessment that dominated American Shane Pinto’s equalizing bid occurred a tick after the horn.

Connor McMichael, the London Knights star and Capitals first rounder, scored Canada’s first objective of the event by chugging to the online and re-directing an Akil Thomas move behind Knight.

That tally helped tilt the ice within the Canucks’ favour.

Captain Barrett Hayton and Nolan Foote added power-play targets by beating Knight from related spots on the ice for the lead.

The U.S., which suffered its first tournament-opening loss in 14 years, jumped out early with two targets on the person benefit by Pinto and OHL main scorer Arthur Kaliyev of the Hamilton Bulldogs.

After that, Canada began throwing its weight round. Lafreniere and Joe Veleno kicked off the physique barrage and Kevin Bahl, the 6-foot-7, 240-pound d-man, supplied a few heavy exclamation factors.

Hayton, loaned to Canada by the Arizona Coyotes for the event, buried one other power-play marker halfway by way of the third.

It didn’t maintain up when Nick Robertson and Pinto, along with his second, scored in succession, however Lafreniere made positive to snap a four-game U.S. win streak towards his homeland within the occasion.

GAME GLANCE

Canada 6, United States Four

Canada targets: Barrett Hayton (2), Connor McMichael, Nolan Foote, Alexis Lafreniere, Ty Dellandrea

United States targets: Shane Pinto (2), Arthur Kaliyev, Nick Robertson

Subsequent: Canada faces Russia Saturday at 1 p.m. (ET). The People play Germany Friday at 1 p.m.