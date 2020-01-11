“Lage Raho Kejriwal”: AAP Launches Campaign Song Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is working for re-election in 2020 Delhi Meeting election

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Occasion launched its marketing campaign tune right this moment forward of Meeting elections on February eight. Titled “Lage Raho Kejriwal“, the tune was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, with senior get together leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh, the AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP, in attendance. The two-minute, 52-second tune was created by Bollywood music composer Vishal Dadlani and borrows from the AAP’s slogan for subsequent month’s election – “Acche Beete Paanch Saal , Lage Raho Kejriwal“.

Addressing get together employees and supporters right this moment, Mr Sisodia stated the tune represented the “voice of the people” and likewise demanded the BJP apologise to the individuals of Delhi for calling them “freeloaders”.

In a video posted to the get together’s Twitter deal with, the tune performs out to photographs of Mr Kejriwal addressing packed rallies interspersed with pictures of iconic metropolis landmarks. It additionally highlights achievements of the AAP authorities, notably within the fields of schooling, transportation and guaranteeing ingesting water provide.

“BJP should apologize to people of Delhi for calling them ‘freeloaders’. It is duty of every government to serve the people. We are here to save citizens of Delhi. By calling public ‘freeloader’, BJP is insulting parents who send their kids to government schools… won’t tolerate this humiliation,” Mr Sisodia was quoted as saying by information company IANS

“Elections are coming… listen to the statements of these (referring to the BJP) leaders. They are calling you freeloaders. Voting for them means higher price for education, electricity and bus rides. People should be very careful,” he warned residents of the nationwide capital.

Sparks have flown continuously and fiercely between the AAP and the BJP, with points just like the centre’s regularisation of unauthorised residential colonies on the coronary heart of those exchanges.

Final week Mr Sisodia clashed with Union Well being Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Twitter, telling the BJP chief he must be “ashamed” over makes an attempt to “cancel parent-teacher meeting(s)” and diminish the “remarkable transformation” of presidency faculties.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated Meeting elections could be selected foundation of labor completed

The ruling AAP is in search of re-election in subsequent month’s polls after recording a large win in 2015 elections; the get together gained 67 of 70 seats, with the remaining three going to the BJP and the Congress, which had been in energy between 1998 and 2013, drawing a clean.

Delhi Meeting’s time period ends on February 22 and a brand new authorities have to be in place earlier than that date.

Final month the get together launched its marketing campaign slogan at one other occasion additionally led by Mr Sisodia. The Deputy Chief Minister stated the AAP would take its “report card to the people” and expressed confidence “the public will vote for us because of the good work we have done”.

Within the 2015 polls the AAP emerged with 54.three per cent of the vote share. The BJP was second with 32.three per cent and the Congress trailed with a poor 9.7 per cent.

The get together has roped in grasp ballot strategist Prashant Kishor, who was broadly credited for the “chai pe charcha” marketing campaign that helped the BJP to energy in 2014, and his Indian Political Motion Committee (I-PAC) to assist declare a second successive win.

With enter from IANS