Lake Baikal hikers fall into icy Siberian waters when surface breaks

Two vacationers sporting heavy backpacks have been caught on digicam falling by way of ice into the world’s deepest lake – in the identical spot the place a 50-year-old feminine skater drowned final 12 months.

The daddy and son have been mountain climbing 300metres from shore on the frozen floor of one-mile deep Lake Baikal once they plunged into the water.

Zakhar Sarapulov, 26, and his father Boris, 62, have been fortunate to remain alive in the course of the terrifying incident on January 9.

They managed to free themselves from their backpacks and use their elbows and legs to lever themselves onto agency ice and out of the bitterly chilly waters.

They have been within the lake for 17 minutes earlier than crawling out of the dying lure, stated Zakhar.

Chilly and soaking moist, they then needed to stroll virtually 4 miles throughout the ice in a temperature of minus 9C to the closest park ranger’s hut to hunt assist.

The pair from Irkutsk – skilled walkers on the frozen lake – believed they have been heading for a patch of clear, clear ice.

The truth is, a heat spring from the Baikal ground made the ice fragile at this spot.

Their Go-pro digicam caught how they plunged into the Siberian lake, which accommodates round 20 per cent of the world’s freshwater.

‘We fell underneath the ice at Cape Malyi Kadilny, 300 metres from the shore,’ stated Zakhar.

‘As I later discovered, on this place a sizzling spring bubbles up from the underside of the lake, which heats the ice from beneath.

‘We spent 17 minutes within the water, after which nonetheless moist we walked six kilometres to the closest hut in Pribaikalsky Nationwide Park.’

He stated: ‘All the pieces turned out effectively, and we didn’t even get ailing [from exposure].

‘Our swimming was shot on Go-pro – look, however don’t copy.’

Final 12 months, feminine skater Alla Bakhvalova, 50, fell by way of the ice and drowned on the similar location.

Alla Bakhvalova (above), a 50-year-old skater, fell by way of the ice and drowned on the similar location final 12 months

