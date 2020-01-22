Lake County Sheriff’s Office to pay $875k to settle sexual harassment lawsuit

The Lake County Sheriff’s Workplace can pay three girls $875,000 to settle a lawsuit through which the ladies claimed they confronted sexual harassment on the job as dispatchers.

The settlement brings an finish to a years-long saga that helped put former Undersheriff Fernando Mendoza in jail, ousted former Sheriff Rodney Fenske and introduced in new Sheriff Amy Reyes amid a major shakeup on the sheriff’s workplace and allegations of a coverup.

The dispatchers, Maria Chavez, Chelsa Parsons and Nicole Garner, give up after elevating issues about the best way Mendoza and Fenske behaved on the job in late 2017. Chavez has since been rehired.

Their complaints prompted an inner investigation that concluded the boys’s actions had been inappropriate however didn’t rise to the extent of sexual harassment, prompting the ladies to make their allegations public in November 2017 and ultimately file a lawsuit in 2018.

“I feel very relieved that I can have closure and move forward from this,” Garner stated Monday. “I feel that the community is safer because of this and what has happened afterward.”

Within the lawsuit, the ladies claimed Mendoza steadily harassed them by discussing their physique components, suggesting he’d wish to have intercourse with them, asking them about their intercourse lives, smelling their hair, tickling them and looking out down their shirts, amongst different acts.

“It was very scary,” Garner stated Monday. “It was highly intimidating, it was very isolated and it felt unsafe.”

The ladies typically labored alone — one dispatcher per shift, Parsons stated.

“That was how he got away with what he got away with for so long,” she stated. “There was nobody to be a witness. And me personally, I didn’t know it was happening to other women until the investigation started. I was afraid no one would believe me, no one would back me up; it would be me against the undersheriff.”

Mendoza, who was fired in November 2017 shortly after the conclusion of the inner investigation, was arrested in December that 12 months and accused of sexually abusing his stepdaughter, who stated she got here ahead after studying information stories in regards to the dispatchers’ allegations. Mendoza was convicted and sentenced to 15 months in jail in 2019.

In Mendoza’s termination letter, Fenske wrote that the sheriff’s workplace “does not condone and will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment in the workplace.” However the sheriff himself additionally behaved inappropriately, the lawsuit claimed.

In truth, the third-party investigator employed by the sheriff’s workplace to do the inner investigation wrote in an preliminary model of her remaining report that Fenske additionally made sexually inappropriate feedback at work, together with speaking about his intercourse life and sexual conquests. However data unveiled through the lawsuit confirmed that somebody eliminated all references to the investigator’s findings on Fenske’s conduct earlier than offering the report back to the Lake County Board of Commissioners.

“That was somehow scrubbed,” stated Iris Halpern, an lawyer at Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC who represented the dispatchers. She by no means discovered who eliminated the references to the sheriff’s misconduct from the report, she stated, however known as the motion “incredibly devastating.”

“It was supposed to be a neutral, taxpayer investigation into the sheriff’s office and someone tampered with it,” she stated, including that the commissioners probably would by no means have realized of the unique report if not for the federal lawsuit.

Lake County Commissioner Sarah Mudge stated Tuesday that she couldn’t recall what was within the report offered to the board, however that she was however glad the settlement now permits all concerned to maneuver ahead.

“The current sheriff takes allegations and workplace environment and culture seriously,” she stated.

Parsons and Garner stated Monday they hope the settlement encourages girls to face up in opposition to sexual harassment and added they consider the lawsuit has helped to alter the tradition on the sheriff’s workplace for the higher.

“What happened is not OK,” Garner stated. “Somehow there weren’t steps in place to protect us as victims, other people as victims, there was no accountability. It’s very important for the community to know it’s not OK. There has to be accountability and transparency.”

Each stated they’ve confidence in present Sheriff Amy Reyes, who gained the place in a 2018 election through which she campaigned partially on a promise to maneuver the sheriff’s workplace away from a superb ol’ boy system. Fenske didn’t run for reelection.

Neither Reyes nor Fenske returned requests for touch upon this story.