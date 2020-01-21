January 21, 2020 | 1:09pm

A Nevada ski resort worker was found unconscious on an knowledgeable path close to Lake Tahoe, and died, officers stated.

Christopher John Nicholson, 36, was working as a member of Heavenly Mountain Resort ski patrol Saturday when he was discovered unresponsive in Mott Canyon, the Los Angeles Instances reported.

He was airlifted to Carson Valley Medical Middle in Gardnerville, the place he was pronounced useless, officers stated.

No reason for loss of life was supplied, however the resort stated he was concerned in a “serious incident,” information station KOLO reported. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Workplace and the Washoe County Coroner’s Workplace are probing his loss of life.

“Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our employee’s family and friends,” the resort stated in a press release.