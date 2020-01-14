News

Lakewood jury finds woman guilty in kidnapping, torture case

January 15, 2020
First Judicial District

Angelique Cassandra Lopez

A Jefferson County jury discovered a 29-year-old Lakewood lady responsible for her position in kidnapping a lady she believed to be a snitch, torturing the sufferer with cigarettes and injecting her with methamphetamine and heroin

The jury discovered on Monday Angelique Cassandra Lopez responsible of second-degree kidnapping, menacing and aggravated witness intimidation, third-degree assault and false imprisonment, in keeping with a information launch from the First Judicial District Lawyer’s Workplace.

Lopez was one in all six individuals charged with kidnapping a 33-year-old lady in Lakewood final spring. 4 co-defendants have been sentenced to jail, and one case is pending. Lopez and the others believed the girl had talked to police a few crime, the information launch mentioned.

On Might 13, Lopez and one other lady compelled the sufferer right into a room on the Massive Bunny Motel, 6218 W. Colfax Ave, the information launch mentioned. Kidnappers used duct tape to sure the girl to a chair. Over a span of three hours, they threatened her with a handgun, assaulted her and burned her with cigarettes and enormous incense sticks, the information launch mentioned.

The abductors injected the sufferer with a cocktail of methamphetamine and heroin and dumped her in a car parking zone, the information launch mentioned. A passerby discovered her barely acutely aware, bleeding and with duct tape on her wrists and a needle mark in her arm. The individual known as 911, the information launch mentioned.

Lopez is being held within the Jefferson County jail on a $250,000 bond pending her Feb. 27 sentencing. She faces as much as 21 years in jail.

