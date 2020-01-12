Lakewood police kill armed man after standoff at Wheat Ridge motel

Two Lakewood police brokers shot and killed an armed man inside a motel in Wheat Ridge early Sunday morning after a two-hour standoff, based on the Lakewood Police Division.

The incident started at about 1 a.m. within the American Motel, at 10101 West Interstate 70 Frontage Street North when members of a joint Wheat Ridge and Lakewood SWAT staff responded to the motel to attempt to arrest a person who was wished on legal fees.

The person refused to depart his motel room and officers negotiated with him for about two hours, police mentioned. The SWAT staff then went into the room and found the person holding a handgun, based on police.

He refused to place the gun down and two Lakewood members of the West Metro SWAT Crew shot and killed him.

The person’s id has not been launched and it was not clear Sunday what fees he was going through. The 2 Lakewood brokers who fired shall be positioned on administrative go away, per coverage.

The Jefferson County Crucial Incident Response Crew is investigating the taking pictures.