Lakewood unveils plan to limit new home-building permits to 156 this year

Lakewood’s new housing cap regulation might constrict the variety of residential permits accessible to builders this 12 months to a mere 156 new items throughout this metropolis of 155,000, if a plan set to go earlier than metropolis leaders later this month is adopted.

That’s as a result of regardless that town’s new development management measure, which permits a rise in residential development of not more than 1% of Lakewood’s present housing inventory, ought to theoretically make room for 693 new properties in 2020, town is proposing to take residential initiatives already within the approvals course of and offset them towards the brand new restrict this 12 months and subsequent.

Which means counting the 1,075 housing items which might be at present at some stage of overview with Lakewood planning officers towards the annual cap in each 2020 and 2021. The tip end result: Simply over 300 housing permits will doubtless be accessible to builders over the subsequent two years.

The long-awaited allocation plan for Lakewood’s controversial Query 200, handed by voters in July, was posted to town’s web site Friday.

The convoluted allowing system, which is able to go earlier than the council Jan. 27 within the type of a decision, is an try by metropolis leaders to be truthful to builders who submitted functions for constructing permits earlier than the brand new regulation took impact on July 12 — a authorized assemble often known as “authority to continue.”

On the similar time, mentioned Mayor Adam Paul, town needs to take no matter steps it could to maintain residential development as managed as voters demanded that or not it’s on the poll field.

“It strikes a balanced approach,” Paul, who strongly opposed Query 200, mentioned of the decision. “Nobody wants to delay, nobody wants to violate the intent of the initiative — but there are gaps we have to address.”

To the lady who spearheaded the expansion management effort in Lakewood, Cathy Kentner, town is basically enjoying a shell recreation. By setting the allocation for 2020 and 2021 so low, metropolis leaders are attempting to sabotage the measure earlier than it even has an opportunity to get going, she mentioned.

“By pushing the allocations so low, they are trying to find a reason to say that Question 200 is so bad that they have to get rid of it,” she mentioned.

As well as, Kentner mentioned, town’s strategy implies that a variety of giant initiatives with greater than 40 items, that are required to bear Metropolis Council overview below the brand new regulation, wouldn’t be topic to that more durable scrutiny. Since they submitted their functions previous to the ordinance taking impact, town is proposing placing them within the group of permit-seekers thought-about to already be within the metropolis’s approvals pipeline.

Paul, the mayor, mentioned no matter occurs on the Jan. 27 council assembly, Lakewood should win again the arrogance of builders earlier than it sees wholesome funding once more within the metropolis’s residential portfolio.

“I think the development community has seen all they need to here — it’s not a predictable environment, it’s not a stable environment,” he mentioned. “The harm’s already been done and now this is our opportunity to do the healing.”