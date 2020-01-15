Lakhs Take Holy Dip In Bengal’s Sagar Island On Makar Sankranti

Hindus consider that taking dip on the Ganga Sagar will assist one obtain salvation. (AFP)

Round 18 lakh pilgrims from completely different components of the nation, and neighbouring Bangladesh and Nepal took holy dip on the confluence of the sacred Ganga and the Bay of Bengal in Sagar Island on the event of Makar Sankranti on Wednesday.

Over 30 lakh folks have gathered in Sagar Island for the pilgrimage, breaking all earlier data, a senior official of the state authorities mentioned.

“Till 8 am, around 18 lakh people have taken dips in the holy waters. Several lakhs are waiting,” he mentioned.

Yearly on Makar Sankranti, lakhs of Hindus collect on the Sagar Island in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district to take the holy dip and supply prayers on the Kapil Muni temple.

This 12 months almost 30 lakh pilgrims visited Sagar Island for the event of Makar Sankranti. (AFP)

“Last year, we had a record number of 20 lakh pilgrims visiting the island. This year, that record has been broken as we have witnessed over 30 lakh pilgrims arriving. It was peaceful and the pilgrims have also appreciated our arrangements,” the official mentioned.

Safety has been elevated within the island, round 100 km from Kolkata, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is monitoring the state of affairs, officers mentioned.

In addition to deploying senior officers, round 10,000 police personnel and civic volunteers have been posted for the gathering- the Ganga Sagar Mela.

Safety officers are additionally retaining a watch on the waters and patrolling is being finished, they mentioned. Drones and round 1,000 CCTV cameras are getting used. A number of watch towers have additionally been arrange.

The state authorities, for the primary time this 12 months, is utilizing an air ambulance on the Sagar Island. Pilgrims additionally took dips at a number of ghats in different components of West Bengal, together with Kolkata and Howrah.

Amid tight safety, hundreds of individuals took holy dips at Babughat, Doi ghat, Baje Kadamtala ghat, Saradamani ghat, Ratanbabur ghat, Bagbazar ghat and Kumartuli ghat, all on the banks of the Hooghly river in Kolkata, officers mentioned.

The image was comparable on the opposite financial institution of the river in Howrah the place many took dips at Telkal ghat, Shibpur ghat and Ramkrishnapur ghat, they mentioned.

Within the districts as nicely, hundreds of individuals took dips at dawn in numerous rivers and water our bodies.

Makar Sankranti marks the tip of the month with the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days.

It’s identified by numerous names in numerous components of the nation and in Bengal it’s celebrated as Poush Sankranti, after the Bengali month Poush.

Hindus consider that taking dip on the Ganga Sagar, the confluence of the sacred river and the ocean, will assist one obtain “moksha” or salvation.