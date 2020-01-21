Lala Lala – “Legs, Run”

Lala Lala, the Band To Watch of Chicago's Lillie West, launched their sophomore album, The Lamb , in 2018. Final yr, they reissued their debut album, Sleepyhead , and collaborated with WHY? ’S Yoni Wolf on a brand new music.

That collaboration extends to Lala Lala's new single, “Legs, Run,” which West produced alongside the WHY? chief. It's a glittering, atmospheric two minutes that booms into focus: “I stumbled like a dog on these jagged rocks,” West sings. “While hawks hang overhead / Who will I love in the end?” The monitor's music video, which was directed by Bizarre Life, alludes to the climax of the 1998 film The Truman Present . Watch and hear under.

“Legs, Run” is out now by way of Hardly Artwork.