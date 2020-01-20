Lamar wins big over Ellicott, 62-42

The Lamar Savages simply put away the Ellicott Thunderhawks by a rating of 62-42 on Friday.

Michael Woodall lead Lamar with 19 factors scored whereas additionally amassing 5 rebounds. Damian Antonio ramos had a good evening, recording 12 factors, 4 rebounds and two assists.

Ellicott will play host to Colorado Springs College, whereas Lamar will journey to play Trinidad.

Ellicott has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



