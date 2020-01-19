Lamb and squash tagine 

By Dr Clare Bailey for You Journal

Butternut squash and nuts give this tagine an additional wholesome increase

Get to like fibre-packed chickpeas (I like to slide them into salads and stews) that will help you really feel fuller for longer and to be form to your intestine microbes, so that they in flip can assist your mind. Butternut squash and nuts give this tagine an additional wholesome increase. Serve accompanied by inexperienced veg equivalent to skinny inexperienced beans or steamed leaves with brown rice, quinoa or bulgur wheat.

Serves four

four tbsp further virgin olive oil

1 giant onion, peeled and thinly sliced

500g lamb neck fillet, trimmed and minimize into roughly 3cm chunks

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2 tbsp harissa paste (ideally rose harissa)

2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes

400g can natural chickpeas in water (not drained)

1 lamb or vegetable inventory dice, crumbled

400g butternut squash, scrubbed, deseeded and minimize into roughly 3cm chunks (peel if you happen to want)

15g bunch recent coriander, leaves coarsely chopped

20g toasted flaked almonds

sea salt and black pepper

Preheat the oven to 190C/ 170C fan/gasoline 5.

Put the oil and the onion in a medium flameproof casserole over a low warmth. As quickly as the onion begins to sizzle, add all of the components besides the squash, coriander and flaked almonds.

Stir in 100ml water. Season with somewhat sea salt and plenty of floor black pepper. Deliver to a delicate simmer, stirring often.

Cowl the casserole with a lid and cook dinner within the oven for 45 minutes. Take out of the oven, stir within the squash then cowl once more and cook dinner for 45-60 minutes, or till the lamb may be very tender and the sauce has thickened.