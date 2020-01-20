Lambertson’s double-double lifts Briggsdale over Union Colony Prep in 58-55 victory

The Briggsdale Falcons narrowly received over Union Colony Prep in a 58-55 showdown on Friday.

Briggsdale was paced in scoring by Braden Krise who accounted for 15 factors whereas additionally recording 4 rebounds and three assists. Luke Lambertson recorded a double-double, scoring 13 factors and amassing 15 rebounds.

Each groups will keep at residence of their subsequent contest, with Briggsdale internet hosting Prairie and Union Colony Prep taking up Twin Peaks Constitution Academy.

Union Colony Prep has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

This story was created with know-how offered by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is obtainable.