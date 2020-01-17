Lamborghini has gone from iconic supercar brand to one that mostly sells SUVs

By Rob Hull For Thisismoney.co.uk

Lamborghini is broadly recognised as one of the iconic supercar makers of all time – however that title has been forged unsure given its newest gross sales figures.

The Italian model that introduced us the jaw-dropping Muira within the 1960s, the legendary ’70s Countach and the great Diablo earlier than the flip of the century now predominantly sells household SUVs reasonably than souped-up sportsters with scissor doorways.

That is as a result of new figures launched by the model have revealed that its Urus 4×4 was not simply the best-selling mannequin in its vary in 2019 however accounted for 3 in 5 new Lamborghinis purchased worldwide final 12 months.

From supercars to SUVs: Official gross sales figures from Lamborghini present that three in 5 fashions it delivered final 12 months was the Urus (pictured)

Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. formally confirmed earlier this week that gross sales had elevated by a large 43 per cent from 5,750 to eight,205 vehicles delivered to prospects world wide.

This not solely cemented the automobile model’s ninth consecutive 12 months of progress however was the document highest gross sales output within the agency’s 57-year historical past.

Nevertheless, 60 per cent of the gross sales weren’t the supercars the producer is famed for.

Of these Eight,205 fashions offered in 2019, Four,962 have been Urus SUVs – 60.Four per cent of the overall output.

That compares to simply 1,104 Aventador gross sales in the identical 12 months and a couple of,139 examples of the cheaper Huracan.

Based mostly on these figures, Lamborghini may be labeled an SUV maker that merely dabbles in supercars.

The Urus is priced from £160,000 and was launched by Lamborghini in 2018. It’s now by far the model’s greatest vendor

The Lamborghini Urus has a Four-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 641bhp. It may well speed up from relaxation to 62mph in three.6 seconds

Lamborghini Urus specs at a look On sale: now Worth: from £157,800 Accessible from: Spring 2018 Engine: Four.Zero-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol Transmission: Eight-speed automated Drive: 4WD with built-in entrance differential, central differential and lively torque vecturing rear differential Energy: 641bhp Torque: 627lb ft at 2,250-Four,500rpm Prime pace: 190mph Acceleration Zero-62mph: three.6 seconds Acceleration Zero-124mph: 12.Eight seconds Dimensions Lengths: 5,112mm Width: 2.016mm Peak: 1,638mm Weight: 2,200kg Gasoline tank measurement: 85 litres Boot capability: 616 litres

The high-performance super-4×4, which prices from £160,000 and is predicated on the Audi Q7, went on sale in 2018, put Lamborghini among the many rising record of sportscar corporations to supply SUVs of their fleets in an effort to cater for the current market shift in favour of bulbous household wagons.

It rivals fashions just like the Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne, Maserati Levante and new-for-2020 Aston Martin DBX. Even Rolls-Royce now has an SUV, within the form of the big Cullinan 4×4.

The rising demand for SUVs has seen sports activities and luxurious manufacturers launch their very own variations, such because the Aston Martin DBX (left) and Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Lamobrghini offered simply 1,104 Aventador fashions – its flagship supercar – in 2019, which represented simply 13% of all deliveries

Simply over 1 / 4 (26%) of all Lamborghinis offered in 2019 have been variations of the Huracan – it is most cost-effective supercar on sale

Stefano Domenicali, chief govt at Lamborghini, mentioned: ‘2019 was probably the most profitable in our historical past.

‘The staff delivered one other substantial gross sales improve, taking us to unprecedented historic highs.

‘In solely two years we greater than doubled our gross sales numbers, successful that can’t be overrated.’

Nevertheless, Mr Domenicali went on to concede: ‘Our tremendous SUV Urus offered virtually 5,000 items, a quantity that comes near our whole gross sales quantity in 2018.’

In whole, Lamborghini as a worldwide model a distributes throughout the three main areas with 165 sellers serving 51 international locations.

The US remained its largest market with 2,374 gross sales.

This was adopted by Chinese language Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau (770), Britain (658), Japan (641), Germany (562), the Center East (387), Canada (376) and Italy (370).

‘All these markets elevated deliveries considerably and marked nationwide historic gross sales ranges,’ Lamborghini claimed.

You may learn That is Cash’s full evaluate of the Lamborghini Urus to search out out whether it is well worth the £160,000 price ticket.

