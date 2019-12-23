Lampard Out-Wits Mourinho, But Racism Scars Chelsea Win At Spurs

Frank Lampard out-witted Jose Mourinho as Chelsea powered to a 2-Zero win at Tottenham on Sunday that featured a double from Willian, a pink card for Son Heung-min and allegations of racist abuse. Billed as a showdown between Mourinho and Lampard, an explosive London derby confirmed the scholar is greater than a match for the person who served as his mentor throughout their time collectively at Chelsea. Blues boss Lampard pulled a tactical masterstroke as he cleverly modified his group’s formation, leaving Tottenham supervisor Mourinho unable to reply as Willian opened the scoring with a blistering strike and elevated Chelsea’s lead with a penalty earlier than half-time.

Tottenham’s South Korean star Son was despatched off for a unnecessary kick at Antonio Rudiger within the second half as Chelsea swept to a candy victory over their former supervisor.

With high 4 rivals Manchester United dropping at Watford earlier within the day, it is going to be a contented festive interval for Lampard’s fourth positioned facet, who sit six factors away from seventh positioned Tottenham after ending a run of 4 defeats from their final 5 Premier League video games.

There was little Christmas cheer for Tottenham, who could need to reply for the behaviour of their followers amid claims Rudiger was racially abused and an object was thrown at Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

A fan was seen directing a ‘monkey gesture’ at Rudiger and three bulletins over the tannoy that “racist behaviour from spectators is interfering with the game” painted a bleak image of the newest racist incident to scar European soccer this time period.

Lampard had already crushed Mourinho final season when his Derby met the Portuguese coach’s Manchester United within the League Cup and as soon as once more he proved too sensible for his outdated boss.

After a hug and handshake between Lampard and Mourinho, there was a poignant minute’s applause for Tottenham and England World Cup winner Martin Peters, who died aged 76 on Saturday.

These exhibits of respect marked the tip of the civilities as Tottenham followers booed Marcos Alonso vociferously and chanted about his involvement in a deadly automotive crash in Spain a number of years in the past.

Tactical tweak

Chelsea had the right response to the merciless taunts as they fully dominated possession within the early phases and took the lead within the 12th minute.

With Tottenham too gradual to mark up, Willian took a brief nook to Mateo Kovacic and when the Brazilian obtained the return move, he adroitly side-stepped Serge Aurier earlier than curling an excellent end into the far nook of Paulo Gazzaniga’s web.

There was an additional edge about Willian’s celebrations given the abuse of Alonso as he sprinted to pose in entrance of the Tottenham followers.

Conscious of Chelsea’s frailties on the again, Lampard had switched to a five-man defence and dropped Jorginho in a transfer that allowed N’Golo Kante to return to his most well-liked deep-lying midfield function.

The tactical tweak labored a deal with and Tottenham’s solely first rate likelihood of the complete match was wasted by Harry Kane, who fired over from Moussa Sissoko’s cross.

With the provision strains to Kane shut down, Lampard’s group deservedly doubled their lead in first half stoppage-time.

To the chagrin of Tottenham’s followers, Alonso was the catalyst as he chased a protracted ball into the penalty space and was clattered by Gazzaniga’s determined rush off his line.

After a VAR overview, the spot-kick was awarded, with Willian calmly slotting previous Gazzaniga for his fifth purpose of an distinctive marketing campaign for the winger.

That made it an alarming 14 targets conceded in all competitions by Tottenham since Mourinho changed Mauricio Pochettino.

Any hopes of a Tottenham comeback have been quashed within the 62nd minute by Son’s unnecessary conflict with Rudiger.

Falling to the turf after a collision with the Chelsea defender, Son responded by kicking each toes at Rudiger.

A prolonged VAR overview led to Son’s dismissal for violent conduct, sparking an unpleasant finish to the conflict as Tottenham followers appeared to tarnish their membership with sick racist taunts at Rudiger.