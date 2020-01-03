Lana Addresses Liv Morgan Proclaiming Her Love During WWE RAW

Lana and Bobby Lashley’s marriage ceremony didn’t end with out Liv Morgan coming down and proclaiming her love for Lana. For those who ask the Ravishing Russian she’s not stunned.

Lana despatched out a tweet questioning why everyone seems to be stunned that Lana and Rusev are in love along with her. In fact all of her ex’s are in love along with her as a result of so is the remainder of the WWE Universe.

Why is everybody SO stunned that @YaOnlyLivvOnce is in love with me? @RusevBUL remains to be in love with me. All my ex’s are nonetheless in love with me.The whole @WWEUniverse is in love with me they’re simply not courageous sufficient like Liv to return and admit her reality!So don’t hate admire



2020 will maintain a variety of solutions for Lana in WWE. She positively capped off 2019 with a variety of consideration. It’s all about her so she intends on holding that focus for 2020 and past.