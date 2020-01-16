Lana Believes That She Is “Moving The Needle”

One factor that followers merely can’t deny about Lana is that she is aware of the way to get folks speaking, no matter whether or not or not you continue to take pleasure in seeing her compete or seem on WWE tv.

A number of years again it legitimately appeared as if she was the most popular factor getting in all of WWE, however ever since then, her ‘public approval ratings’ because it had been have been slipping pretty quickly.

Now, within the midst of the present storyline she’s concerned in with Liv Morgan, it appears like extra eyes are being drawn to what she’s doing than there was in a very long time.

The expectation is that this feud can be blown off inside the subsequent few weeks, however understanding WWE, there’s each likelihood that they may wait till the showcase of the immortals as a way to have some form of combined tag match – which may very well be a triumph, or may very well be an enormous catastrophe.

The way forward for Lana in WWE appears to be way more safe now than it was only a matter of months in the past, however it undoubtedly appears like she solely has a handful of in-ring matches left in her versus her days as a valet.

The extra she continues to poke enjoyable at followers on social media the extra engagement she’s going to get, and that’s what appears to be driving a feud like this one.

In fact, all we wish is to see Rusev popping out of this wanting good, however we’re not so certain that’s doable anymore.