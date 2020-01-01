Lana Boasts About How Much Attention Her Wedding Received

Lana and Bobby Lashley’s marriage ceremony capped off Uncooked this week. It was the ultimate section of the last decade and it was a giant one.

There have been loads of surprises through the marriage ceremony of Lana and Bobby Lashley. This additionally included Liv Morgan coming down and revealing her love for Lana. This chaos additionally got here with quite a lot of consideration.

The section went viral and WWE scored in a giant means on YouTube. Lana commented about this headline making section after she was capable of digest every thing. The underside line is that everybody remains to be speaking about her.

Welp it’s secure to say I proceed to make headlines for higher or for worse ! You’re nonetheless speaking about ME… L.A.N.A!!! LANA LANA LANA !!! And MY BOBBY !!! 24 hours later MY WEDDING remains to be being speaking about ! Hahahaha @WWE

Odds are that Lana will proceed making headlines. She just lately signed a brand new five-year cope with WWE and that multi-million greenback contract is off to the suitable begin.