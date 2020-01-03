Lana & Bobby Lashley Wedding Received Special Treatment From USA Network

Lana and Bobby Lashley’s marriage ceremony wrapped up Uncooked for 2019. Additionally they went over their allotted time, however that shouldn’t be one thing followers ought to proceed anticipating.

The Lana and Bobby Lashley marriage ceremony did trigger Uncooked to run a bit late. The present used to obtain a weekly overrun. This isn’t the case anymore as Uncooked is often minimize off on the 11:00 PM EST mark.

Dave Meltzer famous on Wrestling Observer Radio that the Uncooked overrun was an important day this week. The corporate received’t begin receiving overruns for each episode of Uncooked. They simply gave Lana and Bobby Lashley’s marriage ceremony a bit particular remedy.

Holding Uncooked on the air for an extra ten minutes additionally retained viewership into the 11:00 PM hour for USA Community. Viewership was mentioned to be “way up.” This brought about the scores for that subsequent hour to rise for the USA Community as effectively.