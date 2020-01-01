Lana & Bobby Lashley’s Reverend Calls Wedding ‘The Craziest 20 Minutes Of My Professional Acting Career’

Lana and Bobby Lashley’s marriage ceremony continues to be very contemporary on followers’ minds. Not less than they weren’t within the ring sharing the second just like the actor WWE employed to play their reverend.

Rick Malone was the New York primarily based actor who was accountable for officiating the nuptials on RAW this week. His earlier work consists of The Merry Wives of Windsor, Grasp Web page, Capital Classics, and different tasks. For sure, he wasn’t prepared for the WWE Universe.

Malone wrote a number of posts on Fb to share together with his mates and followers what he was as much as on Monday evening. He included captions calling the expertise “the craziest 20 minutes” of his profession.

Officiating the nuptials of Bobby Lashley and Lana at WWE/RAW in Hartford CT final evening and nationally telecast on the USA Community! [the craziest 20 minutes of my professional acting career]

Rick Malone actually did pull off a formidable appearing efficiency. With all of that chaos occurring round him he was in a position to stick with the script, even when Lana yelled at him for it.