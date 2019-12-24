Lana Claims To Have Created Rusev Day

Lana and Bobby Lashley are getting married on the ultimate RAW of 2019. Which means WWE will shut out the last decade with a marriage section. Rusev appeared on RAW this week and he didn’t appear to thoughts.

Rusev is overjoyed to have one other man take Lana off his fingers. Now she’s Bobby Lashley’s downside. Though the All Mighty and the Ravishing Russian appear to be pleased, it’s apparently annoying Lana that Rusev is over her.

I’m LOLing so arduous @RusevBUL A.) You’re so clearly not over ME that it’s comical. You’ll be able to’t cease speaking about ME. Similar to the complete @WWEUniverse can’t cease speaking about ME! B.) My marriage ceremony day falls on #LANADAY ! C.) Thank ME for creating #RusevDay & making it related once more

Lana may need performed a component in serving to Rusev Day catch on as she screamed at ringside, but it surely’s arduous to argue that she created the phenomenon.